Indian men's hockey team to attend national camp in Bengaluru ahead of CWG 2022

The Indian men's hockey team had a remarkable outing in the recently concluded 2021-22 FIH Pro League. They finished third with 30 points behind The Netherlands and Belgium.

The Men in Blue have now retired to practice ahead of the CWG 2022.

The Manpreet Singh-led side have commenced training at the National Camp today (June 27) at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. They are preparing for the 2022 CWG, which is slated to be held between July 28 and August 8.

Hockey India (HI) listed 31 players for the national camp, which will conclude on July 23. Speaking about the camp, Team Chief Cocah Graham Reid said:

"The players got a bride six-day break to go spend time with thir families after the FIH Pro League matches in Europe. I believe this break has helped players return feeling fresh both mentally and physically."

He further added:

"The next three weeks, we are going to focus on improving our performance in FIH Pro League where we had the opportunity to play against the best teams in the world. I have recognized a few areas that we can do better and be consistent at."

He also said:

"This is something we will work on in the upcoming weeks here in Bengaluru. Commonwealth Games is a mega event with world ranking points at stake so definitely we will be vying for a good show in Birmingham."

List of 31-member Indian men's hockey team for the National Camp:

PR Sreejesh, Pawan, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Gursahibjit Singh, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Sumit, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno, Krishan B Pathak, Shilanand Lakra

CWG 2022: Indian Men's and Women's Hockey team schedule

The Indian men's hockey team has been drawn alongside England, Canada, Ghana and Wales in Pool B. They will play their opener at the CWG 2022 against Ghana on July 31.

Men's Hockey Team 2022 CWG fixtures:

Match 1: India vs Ghana

Date: July 31, 2022 Timings: 8:30 pm IST

Match 2: England vs India

Date: August 1, 2022 Timings: 8:30 pm IST

Match 3: Canada vs India

Date: August 3, 2022 Timings: 6:30 pm IST

Match 3: India vs Wales

Date: August 4, 2022 Timings: 6:30 pm IST

Also read: Manpreet Singh to lead 18-member Indian men's hockey team in 2022 Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far