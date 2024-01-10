26-member Indian men's hockey team named for Four-Nation Tour in South Africa

Hockey India named a 26-member squad for the Indian men's hockey team's tour to South Africa on Wednesday, January 10. The Indian teams will play a Four-Nation tour against hosts South Africa, France and the Netherlands from January 22.

The Indian team is training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru. They will leave for South Africa in a few days and will stay back in the African country for an 11-day coaching camp in Cape Town.

Speaking about the South Africa Tour, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said:

"We are quite excited to get on with the season in the Olympic year with the South Africa Tour where we will play quality teams. We have chosen a big squad in order to give players exposure and it will also give me an opportunity to see some of the players in competition mode ahead of the FIH Hockey Pro League."

He added:

"We have a short camp in SAI, Bengaluru before we leave for the Tour. We have also included two young players in the senior side and it will be interesting to watch them adapt to the level we play."

Defender Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the Indian side while Hardik Singh will serve as the vice-captain for the South Africa tour.

The team has also called up a couple of junior team players for the South Africa tour. Forwards Araijeet Singh Hundal and Boby Singh Dhami are all set to make their maiden national team appearance, following consistent performances with the junior team.

Indian men's hockey team's 26-member squad for South Africa Tour

Here is the Indian men's national hockey team's 26-member squad for South Africa Tour:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Pawan.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sumit, Sanjay, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Manpreet Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami.

ALSO READ | Hockey India names 39-member core squad for Men's National Coaching Camp in Bengaluru