3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023: Railway Sports to meet Indian Oil Corporation in final

Railway Sports Promotion Board and Indian Oil Corporation Women have made it to the summit clash of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023.

The Railway Sports Promotion Board took on Sashastra Seema Bal in the first semi-final match. They defeated them 5-0, courtesy of a goal each from Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Preeti Dubey, and Sangita Kumari.

They scored a couple of goals each in the first and third quarters to lead 4-0. Sangita Kumari scored during the penultimate minute of the game to hand her side a 5-0 victory in the semis.

Gurjit Kaur and Navneet Kaur scored their respective goals off penalty corners, while the other players scored field goals.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation Women squared off against Sports Authority of India in the second semi-final of the Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023.

Sharmila Devi opened the scoring for Indian Oil Corporation Women. She converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute to gain a 1-0 lead in the game. Jyoti found the back of the net in the 47th minute through a penalty corner.

Finally, Deepika scored a goal in the 56th minute to ensure an easy 3-0 victory for the Indian Oil Corporation Women.

Railway Sports Promotion Board and Indian Oil Corporation Women are the two unbeaten sides in the tournament. They will head into the summit clash on the back of four consecutive wins apiece.

Senior Women’s Inter-department Championship 2023: Final Day Fixtures (November 21)

3rd Place - Sashastra Seema Bal vs Sports Authority of India, 9:00 am

Final - Railway Sports Promotion Board vs Indian Oil Corporation Women, 11:00 am

Both matches will take place at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi.