5 Nations Hockey Tournament 2023: Indian women beat Ireland 2-1, end campaign on a high

The Indian Women's Hockey Team earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ireland in their final match at the 5 Nations Hockey Tournament 2023 in Valencia, Spain on Thursday, December 21.

India were off to a good start with Deepika finding the back of the net in the fourth minute to hand an early lead in the game.

Ireland were back in the game, courtesy of captain Kathryn Mullan finding the equalizer in the 12th minute. The scores were level at 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Ireland were awarded two consecutive penalty corners in the early minutes of the second quarter. However, the Indian side defended stoutly and thwarted both opportunities.

Sangita Kumari converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute to give India the lead again. The Women in Blue led 2-1 at half-time.

Both teams were awarded a penalty corner each in the third quarter but failed to convert them. Ireland had the last 15 minutes to equalize and split points with India.

Ireland were awarded three penalty corners in the last quarter. However, they failed to capitalize and couldn't convert them.

The Indian goalkeepers were on top of their game, denying the Irish team's chances. The Savita Punia-led side registered their first victory of the 5 Nations Hockey Tournament 2023 after losing three matches in a row.

5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: India Results (Women's)

Match 1: India 0 - 1 Spain

Match 2: India 1 - 2 Belgium

Match 3: India 1 - 3 Germany

Match 4: India 2 - 1 Ireland

