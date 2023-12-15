"We are living in 1923 right" - Indian hockey fans express frustration with no live stream or telecast for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

The 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 commenced on Friday (December 15), with the Spain Women's Hockey team taking on the Indian Women's Hockey Team in the season opener.

Later in the day, the Indian Men's Hockey Team was up against the hosts Spain in another encounter.

However, it wasn't a great day for Indian hockey fans. They were frustrated as the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 was neither televised nor live-streamed in India.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction as they were looking forward to watching the Indian men's and women's teams in action ahead of the FIH Pro League.

Here are some of the tweets from fans:

"We are living in 1923 right No telecast No way we can watch it live except those who attend the match in Spain," one of them tweeted.

Real Federación Española de Hockey (Spanish Hockey Federation) is responsible for telecasting the tournament as they are hosts of the event.

The 5 Nations Tournament 2023 is neither a Hockey India nor an FIH-organized tournament.

5 Nations Tournament 2023: India competing in both men's and women's event

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will compete in the 5 Nations Tournament 2023 alongside France, Belgium, Germany, and Spain from December 15 to 21.

Meanwhile, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will also compete in the tournament from December 15 to 22. They will play one match each against hosts Spain, Germany, Belgium and Ireland.

The 5 Nations Tournament 2023 will be held in Valencia, Spain, and will serve as a preparatory event ahead of the 2023-24 FIH Men's Pro League and 2023-24 FIH Women's Pro League events.

