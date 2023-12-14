The 5 Nations Hockey Tournament Valencia 2023 is scheduled from December 15 to 22 with five teams featuring in both men's and women's events. Spain will be the host as Valencia will stage all the fixtures.

Spain, Belgium, Germany, India, and France are the five teams to compete in the 5 nations tournament. India will take on hosts Spain in the first match on December 15. There will be a total of 10 matches played in the round-robin format, with each team not playing more than four.

This tournament will serve as a dress rehearsal for all teams ahead of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 (except France who aren't part of the Pro League). The league started on December 6 this month, but neither of the four teams have started their campaign. The fifth edition of the FIH Men's Pro League will resume in February 2024.

Men's 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, December 15

India vs Spain - 5:45 p.m

Saturday, December 16

France vs Germany - 5:45 p.m.

India vs Belgium - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Spain vs Germany - 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 18

France vs Belgium - 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19

India vs Germany - 3:30 p.m.

Spain vs Belgium - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20

India vs France - 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 21

Belgium vs Germany - 3:30 p.m.

France vs Spain - 5:30 p.m

India men's squad for 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023

On November 30 this year, Hockey India announced a 24-member squad to be led by ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. In a surprising move, head coach Craig Fulton appointed Amit Rohidas and Sumit as two deputies to Harmanpreet for the five-team event.

Hardik Singh was the vice-captain of the triumphant team that won gold medals in the Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games. However, the midfielder and former captain Manpreet Singh won't feature in the event in Spain. Suraj Karkera returned to the squad as a backup for PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, and Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas (VC), Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sumit (VC), Sanjay, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Yashdeep Siwach, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Karthi Selvam, Dilpreet Singh, and Akashdeep Singh

Men's 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023: Telecast and Live Streaming Details

There has been no update on the streaming details of the men's 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 neither for television nor digital. An update will be provided here once there is any confirmation.