5 Nations Hockey Tournament 2023: Indian women go down fighting against Belgium in Valencia

The Indian Women's Hockey Team lost 1-2 against Belgium in their second match of the 5 Nations Hockey Tournament 2023.

The Women in Blue's lineup consisted of captain Savita, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Monika, Neha, Vandana Katariya, and Deepika.

The substitutes included Bichu Devi Kharibam, Gurjit Kaur, Akshata Dhekle, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sangita Kumari, and Beauty Dungdung.

Both teams started the match on a positive note as they managed to find opportunities for themselves. However, the first quarter ended scoreless.

Ambre Ballenghien opened the scoring in the 22nd minute to hand the Red Panthers a 1-0 lead in the game. Meanwhile, Louise Versavel's strike in the 37th minute helped Belgium double their lead, making it 2-0.

Substitute Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke found the back of the net for India in the 56th minute to make the score 2-1. However, it wasn't enough for the Women in Blue as they ended up on the losing side.

ALSO READ | 5 Nations Hockey Tournament 2023: Indian Men's Hockey Team loses 2-7 to Belgium

Indian Women's Hockey Team's upcoming fixtures in 5 Nations Hockey Tournament 2023

Indian Women's Hockey Team's celebartes their win on the 10th day of the Commonwealth Games

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will lock horns with Germany in their upcoming match at the 5 Nations Hockey Tournament 2023. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 19, at 8:00 pm IST.

The Women in Blue's last match of the tournament will be against Ireland on Thursday, December 21, at 8:00 pm IST.

The Savita-led side are currently placed at the bottom of the Nations Hockey Tournament 2023 standings with zero points. They have lost both games they've played thus far and have a negative goal difference of -2.