Ageless Vandana Katariya set for landmark 300th appearance for India 

Vandana Katariya is set to make her 300th appearance for India when she takes the field on Tuesday, October 31 in the Asian Champions Trophy match against Japan. No women’s player has ever played as many matches in her career.

Back in the 2011 edition of the tournament, Vandana made her debut and from there on, she has not looked back. The now 31-year-old star has grown in stature with every championship she took part in. Being the second-oldest player in the team, Vandana has plenty of hockey left in her.

Back in 2013, Vandana helped India win their only medal thus far (bronze) in the history of the Junior World Cup. She finished as India’s top goal-scorer in the event. Back in July 2021, she scripted history for India after becoming only the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick in the Olympics.

She achieved the feat against South Africa and guided India through to a crucial 4-3 victory. The triumph helped India make their way through to the quarterfinals.

The veteran scored in the 4th, 17th and 49th minute. In 2018, India won the silver medal in the Asian Champions Trophy and Vandana was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Back in 2018, she also won the gold medal in the Jakarta Asian Games apart from winning bronze in 2014 and 2022.

Tough road for Vandana Katariya

Even as Vandana garnered praise for her tireless effort on the field, she has also faced abuses. When India failed to qualify for the final in Tokyo after losing to Argentina in the semi-final, casteist slurs were thrown at Vandana and her family.

After India crashed out, two men mocked Vandana and her family by bursting firecrackers outside their house in Haridwar. After Indian finished fourth, Katariya refused to comment on it and left it up to the police to act.