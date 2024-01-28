All India Hockey Tournament in Chhattisgarh from January 29

The 80th edition of the Mahant Raja Sarweshwardas Memorial All India Hockey Tournament is all set to commence on Monday, January 29. The competition will take place in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh over 10 days.

The tournament will take place at the International Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Rajnandgaon.

The first edition of the Mahant Raja Sarweshwardas Memorial All India Hockey Tournament was held in 1941 and saw many Olympians and teams from neighboring countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The District Collector and Chairman of the Organizing Stadium Committee, Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal confirmed that 24 teams from India will compete in the 80th edition of the tournament.

The top teams include Customs, Army XI, Bengal XI, RCF Kapurthala, Punjab & Sindh Bank, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Central Railway, Air Force, and Pampos Hostel among many others.

The summit clash of the tournament will be played on Wednesday, February 7.

79th Mahant Raja Sarweshwardas Memorial All India Hockey Tournament: Who won the tournament?

The 79th Mahant Raja Sarweshwardas Memorial All India Hockey Tournament saw 20 teams compete for the silverware. The 2023 edition of the competition was played at the International Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Rajnandgaon.

The final encounter of the tournament saw the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (New Delhi) take on SAIL Academy (Rourkela) in a one-sided encounter.

The Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated SAIL Academy 7-1 in the summit clash. The winner was awarded 2.51 lakhs and a silver cup, while the runner-up received 2 lakh rupees.

Devendra Valmiki received a cash prize of Rs. 51000 as he won the Man of the Match award in the final. Meanwhile, Karbil Lakra was adjudged as the Man of the Tournament and received Rs. 11000 as cash prize.

