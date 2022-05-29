Asia Cup 2022: Indian men's hockey team get the better of Japan in Super 4s contest

The Indian men's hockey team humbled Japan with a 2-1 win over them in a Super 4s match at the ongoing Hero Asia Cup 2022 at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday (May 28).

The Indian side avenged their loss against the Japanese side earlier this week. On that occasion, the young Indian team was thrashed 2-5 by the current Asian Games champions in a pool stage match, on Tuesday (May 24).

It was indeed a nail-biting contest. Japan mounted rigorous raids into the Indian defence. However, India kept their composure to win the match 2-1. Manjeet (8'), and Pawan Rajbhar (35') scored one goal each for India, while Takuma Niwa (18') was the lone scorer for Japan in the Super 4s Asia Cup contest.

Meanwhile, India, along with Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, have qualified for the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, India.

FIH, in a statement, said:

"At the continental showpiece event, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea have all gone through to the top four of the competition, with the Super4s finals taking place over the weekend to decide the overall winner of the event. Our congratulations to all four teams on reaching the final and to the three teams who have now secured their places at the Men's World Cup."

As many as 16 teams will be part of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup title. The teams which have qualified are as follows:

Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain and Wales.

Asia Cup 2022: Indian men's hockey team's upcoming fixtures

The Indian men's team will take on Malaysia in the next Super 4s contest at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday.

Match Details

India vs Malaysia

Date: May 29, 2022; Timings: 5:00pm (IST)

Live streaming details:

The Asia Cup 2022 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 SD + HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

