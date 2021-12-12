Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Big shoes to fill in for goalkeeper Suraj Karkera

Indian Hockey goalkeeper Suraj Karkera is elated about being included in the squad for the upcoming 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. However, this time around it's not going to be an easy job as Suraj will enrobe the Indian jersey in place of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

Perhaps one of the biggest names in the Indian Hockey PR Sreejesh has been rested for the upcoming hockey tournament. Meanwhile, Krishan Pathak (24) and Suraj Karkera (26) will get a chance to create an impact for themselves, keeping in view the future of Indian hockey.

"PR Sreejesh has done so much for India for so many years. It is always going to be hard to fill his shoes. But I will try to give my 100 per cent whenever I get an opportunity. We have been learning from him for so long. He shares his knowledge with all of us during goalpost training and gives us a lot of tips. So, I have a big responsibility," said Suraj while talking about his inclusion in the squad.

The Indian men's hockey team will kickstart their campaign at the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka on December 14 against Korea.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



3️⃣ days to go for the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021. 🏑



#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 Can’t wait to see the #MenInBlue back in action💙3️⃣ days to go for the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021. 🏑 Can’t wait to see the #MenInBlue back in action💙3️⃣ days to go for the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021. 🏑#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 https://t.co/4ej0BpZEyI

"One match at a time", says goalkeeper Suraj Karkera

The Indian hockey team will step onto the field to defend their title at the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy. It is slated to be held from December 14 to 22.

Speaking of Team India's preparations, Suraj stated that the team will take one match at a time. The continental hockey tournament in Dhaka will be the first outing ever since the historic 2021 Tokyo Olympics for the men in blue.

"We aim to win the trophy. We will take it match by match, irrespective of which team we are facing. We will try not to think about results and keep a clear mind. We are going to play a tournament after a long time. So, of course, players are fresh and excited to perform," said Suraj.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Men's Hockey squad to kickstart their campaign on December 14

Edited by Aditya Singh