Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India vs Japan semi-final preview, head-to-head, prediction, and streaming details

India and Japan will meet in the second semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament, and finished the group stage at the top of the table with four wins and a draw from five matches. They defeated Pakistan by 4-0 in their last league match on Wednesday. Notably, India's only draw in the tournament came against Japan.

Japan finished fourth in the points table with one win, two losses and as many draws to their name. Their only victory in the tournament came against China in their last league match.

India vs Japan Match Details

Date & Time: August 11, 2023, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai

India vs Japan Head to Head

India and Japan had met 11 times since 2018. In the 11 encounters, eight have gone India's way, including a famous 8-0 victory in the World Cup. Japan has defeated India twice since 2018, and one of the wins came in the semi-final of the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy.

India went down 3-5 to Japan in the last semi-final. Overall, India and Japan have met 93 times, and India has come out on top in 82 matches. Japan has managed to pick up six victories, while five matches have ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 93

India: 82

Japan: 6

Draw: 5

India vs Japan Squads

Japan

Ooka Ryoma, Takashi Yoshikawa, Shota Yamada, Manabu Yamashita, Fujishima, Masaki Ohashi, Kirishita, Yamato Kawahara, Kitagawa, Yuma Nagai, Kaito Tanaka, Seren Tanaka, Takuma Niwa, Ken Nagayoshi, Taiki Takade, Genki Mitani, Kentaro Fukunda, Ryosei Kato, Kosei Kawabe.

India

RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

India vs Japan Probable XI

Japan

Kentaro Fukunda, Seren Tanaka, Ryosei Kato, Ooka Ryoma, Takashi Yoshikawa,Yamato Kawahara, Kaito Tanaka, Taiki Takade, Kosei Kawabe, Masaki Ohashi, Shota Yamada.

India

Sukhjeet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Akashdeaep Singh, Varun Kumar.

India vs Japan Prediction

In a repeat of last year's semi-final, India will look to dominate Japan on Friday. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far and are expected to get past Japan with ease on Friday in the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

India will depend on their captain Harmanpreet Singh to lead from the front. He is also the leading goal-scorer of the tournament. Japan needs a top performance from their experienced players like Kato and Takashi Yoshikawa to take down hosts.

Match Prediction: India to defeat Japan in the semi-final match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023

India v Japan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode