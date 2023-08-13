Asian Champions Trophy 2023: List of all award winners at ACT 2023

India scripted history on Saturday at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium as they became the first team to clinch the Asian Champions Trophy for the fourth time.

They began the process with a goal in the 9th minute. However, Malaysia scored thrice until the second half to lead 3-1. However, India came back from 1-3 to seal the victory.

The hosts pulled things back in the 45th minute, where they found the target twice and moved to 3-3. In the end, Akashdeep Singh helped India lift the trophy with a goal in the final moments of the match.

Here is the list of all award winners of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Fan Choice Award For The Best Goal Of The Tournament- Karthi Selvam

Karthi Selvam, the local boy, won the fan choice award for the best goal of the tournament. His opening goal against Malaysia in the league match got the Chennai crowd going. India defeated Malaysia by 5-0 in the league stage.

Maximum Goals in the tournament- India- 29 goals

India is the only unbeaten team in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. They dominated the other teams and ended with 29 goals in the tournament. Their biggest win came against China where they dominated with a 7-2 win.

Emerging Player of the Tournament- Abdul Shahid (Pakistan)

Pakistan's Abdul Shahid impressed everyone with his proceedings in this year's tournament and was a consistent performer for Pakistan. He grabs the Emerging Player of the Tournament title.

Best Rising Goalkeeper of the tournament: Takumi Kitagawa (Japan)

Takumi Kitagawa was a stand-out performer for Japan in this year's Asian Champions Trophy. His impressive work at the post is one of the reasons why the team reached the semi-final this year.

Best Goal Keeper of the tournament: Kim Jaehyeon (South Korea)

Kim Jaehyeon played a major role in South Korea's run in the tournament. Korea made it to the semi-final and lost to Malaysia on Friday.

Top scorer of the tournament- Harmanpreet Singh (India)

The Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh led the team from the front with his brilliance on the field. He ended the Asian Champions Trophy tournament as the top goalscorer with nine goals.

Hero of the tournament- Mandeep Singh (India)

Mandeep Singh played a pivotal role in India's win in the Asian Champions Trophy. He had dominated the proceedings, made tactical passes, breached the opponents' defence and assisted in several goals. Mandeep Singh scored 3 goals in the tournament as well.