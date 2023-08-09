Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan, Match 15

On day 5 of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, South Korea qualified for the playoffs despite losing to Malaysia, Japan defeated China 2-1, and India won against Pakistan by 4-0.

In the first match, Japan defeated China by 2-1 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Wednesday. Japan opened their account in the eighth minute, thanks to Shota Yamada. Both teams could not find the target for the next two quarters as the score remained 1-0 until the fourth quarter.

Japan's Kentaro Fukuda extended the lead by scoring in the final minutes of the match. China's Suozhu Ao scored in the 58th minute but it wasn't enough to defeat Japan.

In the second match, South Korea made it to the semi-final despite losing to Malaysia. Both teams entered the second quarter goalless. Malaysia's Abu Kamal Azrai scored the only goal of the match in the second quarter. Malaysia managed to defend well to save their lead and win the match by 1-0.

In the final league match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India defeated Pakistan by 4-0 to finish the league stage at the top of the points table.

Pakistan initially controlled the proceedings and even had a shot at the target in the second minute of the match. However, they could not breach India's defense. Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh helped India to go 1-0 in the first quarter with a brilliant drag flick. In the second half, Harmanpreet Singh extended India's lead by 2-0.

India's Jugraj Singh scored the third goal of the match when he outplayed Akmal Hussain in the third quarter. Akashdeep Singh clinched the fourth goal of the match in the 55th minute. Pakistan could not find the target against India as they lost the contest 0-4. With this loss, Pakistan is out of the tournament. India ends their league stage unbeaten.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 15

After the end of the league matches in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India tops the table with four wins and a draw from their five matches.

Malaysia clinched the second position with three wins and a loss to their name. The defending champions South Korea ends the league stage in the third spot with a win and two draws.

Japan clinched the fourth spot after a 2-1 defeat over China. Pakistan and China are the two teams who could not make it to the next round of the Asian Champions Trophy.