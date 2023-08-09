Asian Champions Trophy 2023: The in-form Indian hockey team has an edge over Pakistan as per the recent records

The ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023 being held in Chennai, has witnessed several exciting and mind-blowing contests so far.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian hockey squad led by captain Harmanpreet Singh will take on Pakistan in Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Wednesday (August 9).

Two nations forever engaged in epic rivalry to attain Hockey Glory come face to face tomorrow.



🏟️ Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium

9th August 2023, 8:30 PM IST

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy will be the most thrilling and exhilarating one.

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy will be the most thrilling and exhilarating one. Although the epic clash will get all the spotlight, it must be noted that the competition used to be more fierce in the past when both sides were very formidable in field hockey.

In a total of 178 encounters, India have secured victories on 64 occasions. However, the Pakistani side is ahead with 82 wins, while 32 matches have ended in a draw.

Recent record in India's favor

However, India's record has been better in recent years. Therefore, they will look to secure another victory ahead of the semifinal match in Asian Champions Trophy.

Indian men have defeated the Pakistan team eight times in the last 10 matches, while the remaining two contests resulted in a draw.

In the past couple of years, India has become a force to reckon with in international hockey tournaments. As a result of this, the men's team claimed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Performance of India in Asian Champions Trophy 2023

The strong Indian squad has remained undefeated so far in Asian Champions Trophy, with three victories and a draw. Consequently, they have already made it to the semifinals. In the campaign-opener, India gave a crushing defeat to China (7-2).

The Indian team also won their match against Malaysia (by 5-0) and South Korea (by 3-2). Only the Japanese side were able to hold out a draw versus the unstoppable India.

Pakistan's performance

The Pakistani side has not been consistent at the Asian Champions Trophy this year. With only one win, two draws and a loss, they have struggled a bit. They lost their opening match to Malaysia 3-1.

The only match they have managed to win so far was played against China. Their entry into the semifinal looks difficult as of now. Hence, the match against India is very crucial.