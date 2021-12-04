Asian Champions Trophy: Indian women's hockey team all set to kickstart their campaign against Thailand

The Indian women's hockey team are all set to commence their Asian Champions Trophy campaign in Donghae, Korea. The hockey tournament is slated to take place from December 5-12, 2021.

The Indian Contingent will compete against China, Korea, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia in the single-pool competition. Their 18-member squad will be led by goalkeeper Savita Punia in the absence of regular skipper Rani Rampal.

Ahead of the commencement of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, Savita Punia stressed the importance of the hockey tournament ahead of an action-packed 2022. Unfortunately, at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics the women's team missed out on a medal by a very narrow margin.

A top notch performance at the Asian games will ensure the Indian team in securing the 2024 Paris Olympics berth.

Savita said:

"Winning matches always instils a sense of confidence and for this tour, we have some youngsters who will be playing at this level for the first time. We are looking forward to a good tournament and everyone is eager to get started."

Asian Champions Trophy schedule for Indian women's hockey team

Captain Savita Punia and team are hopeful of a good start at the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.

"The team's focus right now is to make a good start. This is our first international outing after the Olympics and playing the first match will always create some butterflies in the stomach. But we have prepared well and we are geared up for the challenge."

India's Schedule at the Asian Champions Trophy 2021:

India vs Thailand, December 5.

India vs Malaysia, December 6.

India vs Korea, December 8.

India vs China, December 9.

India vs Japan, 11 December.

Indian Hockey Contingent for Asian Champions Trophy

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur.

Midfielders: Nisha, P. Sushila Chanu, Namita Toppo, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Lilima Minz.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Rajwinder Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Sonika.

