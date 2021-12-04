FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021: India loses to Germany, will take on France in the bronze medal clash

Defending champions India suffered a defeat at the hands of six-time champions Germany in the semifinals of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021. India lost to Germany with a 2-4 scoreline on December 3.

Earlier, Argentina pulled off a narrow victory over France in the first semifinal to enter the final of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Germany struck first in the second semifinal of the Junior Hockey World Cup. The German Hockey team converted their second penalty corner chance to take an edge in the game with a 1-0 scoreline in the game.

Erik Kleinlein scored the goal on a rebound in the first quarter of the match. There was no looking back for the Germans as they continued to score goals. Awarding no scope for a revival for the defending champions, the Germans also scored their second goal in the 20', dominating proceedings in the second quarter too.

Captain Muller Hannes came forward to score a stunning field goal in the 24' with a reverse strike to give team Germany a 3-0 lead in the semifinal match.

India did get a penalty corner in the first quarter but unfortunately missed out on the opportunity to pull off the equalizer. Nevertheless, Uttam Singh struck for India in the 25th minute, as the scoreboard read 1-3 in the second quarter.

A few moments later, Germany again earned a penalty corner and Kutter Christopher successfully grabbed the opportunity to turn the score to 4-1 against the reigning champions.

As soon as the third quarter began, the Germans stormed in to try to take a 5-1 lead but the Indian defense stood tall to make the save. Similarly, in the 37', India was eyeing for a comeback, unfortunately the German defense made no mistake in the third quarter.

The Indian hockey team kept trying but Brinkman made a good save to deny India a chance to reduce the lead in the 42nd minute in the fourth quarter.

Germany kept trying to increase their lead, but the Indian goalkeeper Pawan stood tall to stop the Germans. In the 60th minute of the match Boby Singh scored for India to take the scoreboard to 2-4 against Germany.

India tried their best to get their momentum back but could not cover up the 2-4 deficit in the semifinal match.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021

finals schedule [IST]:

The finals of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 will take place on December 5, 2021 at the Kalinga Stadium. Meanwhile, the other two teams will fight for a third-place finish at the marquee event on the same day.

Argentina will be up against Germany for the summit clash while India take on France for the bronze medal match on Sunday.

Argentina vs Germany- 7:30pm

India vs France- 4:30pm

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: Live streaming details

All matches of the 2021 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Audiences can also live stream the World Cup on the Watch Hockey website (https://watch.hockey/).

