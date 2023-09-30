Asian Games 2023 Hockey Results Day 7:  Indian men's hockey team book semifinal berth with stunning 10-2 win over Pakistan

The Indian men's hockey team stormed into the semifinals of the Asian Games with a magnificent 10-2 win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, September 30.

Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals while Varun Kumar manufactured a brace even as Sumit, Varun Kumar and Lalit Upadhyay got their names onto the scoresheet after Mandeep Singh gave India an early lead.

Pakistan reduced the deficit with two late PC goals but were never really in the contest against a marauding Indian attack who remained unrelenting until the final whistle.

Expand Tweet

Much like a true poacher, Mandeep Singh got India's opening goal by tapping one in off an assist from Abhishek in the eighth minute. The Indians doubled their lead with the ever-dependable Harmanpreet Singh finding the back of the net from the spot after Sukhjeet Singh was brought down by the Pakistan goalkeeper.

Harmanpreet was back in business with a short corner goal early in the second quarter. While there was no celebration from Sumit or the Indian camp, the on-field umpire ruled that the Indians had indeed scored just at the stroke of half-time after consultation with the video umpire.

The Indian captain then proceeded to score a couple of quick goals from another PC (penalty corner) and penalty stroke just after half-time.

With a spring in their foot, the Indians engaged in a flurry of counter attacks which led to goals from Shamsher Singh and Varun Kumar.

Muhammad Sufyan Khan and Abdul Rana scored off short corners for the Men in Green. But, it was a case of too little, too late for Pakistan who will face Japan in their last Asian Games pool match.

Who will the Indians take on in the semifinals of the 2023 Asian Games?

The Indians are aiming to win gold with a Paris Olympic berth in sight

While the Indians have made it to the semifinals of the Asian Games, who they could possibly take on in the big name is yet unclear. A surprise result in Pool B that is still wide open.

China, 2006 Asian Games silver medalist haven't made it to the knockouts since but stunned the South Korean 3-2 in Hangzhou.

A host of intriguing possibilities have since opened up with the Koreans beating Malaysia 4-3 in a thriller earlier today.

While the expectation was that the winner of the South Korea-Malaysia clash would eventually top Pool B, China's upset win over the Koreans followed by 9-0 thrashing of Thailand means that the host nation now tops Pool B with 12 points.

As of now Malaysia and South Korea have nine points each and one game in hand. Korea will be expected to beat Oman in their last preliminary match.

The China-Malaysia clash on Monday is the one that could finally determine which team tops the group - and faces India in the semifinals on October 4.