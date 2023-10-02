Asian Games 2023 Hockey Results Day 9: India beat Bangladesh 12-0 to end pool stage on a high

The Indian men's hockey team beat Bangladesh 12-0 in their final pool game to maintain their unbeaten streak in the Asian Games 2023 on Monday, October 2.

Fuelled by an early PC brace from Harmanpreet Singh, who went on to score a hattrick, Craig Fulton's team unleashed a flurry of attacks, resulting in a hattrick also for striker Mandeep Singh.

Amit Rohidas also got on the scoresheet off a drag flick as did Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, and Neelakanta Sharma from open play. Assured of a place in the semifinals ahead of the game, the Indians finished on top of Pool A.

Harmanpreet Singh was unstoppable with his drag flicks in the first half against Bangladesh, who finally found a way to counter the PCs after the long breather.

Mandeep Singh manufactured a brilliant goal off an Abhishek assist just seconds after Lalit Upadhyay found the back of the net in the 23rd minute. Mandeep then added to his tally six minutes later.

Amit Rohidas also displayed his short corner skills with a scorching drag flick before half time as India left the pitch with half-a-dozen goals in their kitty.

Harmanpreet Singh failed to latch on to a drag flick as well as he would have liked to but still managed to find a way to score just after half time.

As the Bangladesh PC defense tightened up, Abhishek scored a mesmerizing goal with a tomahawk from a difficult angle in the 41st minute.

Neelakanta Sharma was on hand to tap in a rebound after Abhishek tested Bangladesh goalkeeper Noyon Nuruzzaman with a stinger in the final quarter.

While it was Sumit who smiled at the goalmouth after looking to have scored India's 12th, Gurjant Singh was credited with the goal.

China and Malaysia play a vital Pool B match later this evening to determine who the Indians will face in the semifinals on October 4.

Stars of the show for the Indians in the pool stage of the Hangzhou Asian Games

Krishan Pathak has done a commendable job in the goal for the Indians

While the Men in Blue have come up with a stunning team performance in the Hangzhou Asian Games, a few players have stood out for the Indians in the pool stages.

Harmanpreet Singh is currently the second-highest scorer in the Asian Games competition with 11 goals. Korea's Jang Jong-Hyun, who scored five goals against Oman, has 17 goals to his name while Pakistan's drag flick specialist Arbaz Ahmed has scored eight.

With five short corner goals to his name - and one from open play against Pakistan - Varun Kumar has scored half a dozen in Hangzhou. Mandeep Singh, meanwhile, has quite incredibly manufactured nine opportunistic field goals.

While the Indian defense has not been stretched thus far in the Asian Games, Sumit has manned the backlines with aplomb.

With some vital interceptions against Japan and Pakistan, Sumit has been tidy as ever in the Indian circle using a flat stick to shadow the strikers while not losing his composure even during the Japanese counterattacks.

After conceding a goal against Singapore, Krishan Pathak was at his best against Japan. The Indian goalkeeper made some vital saves that helped India earn full points during the course of their 4-2 win against the defending champions in the Asian Games.