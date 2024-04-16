"Australia’s hard press can be countered" - India’s drag-flick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh

India's drag-flick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh recently expressed confidence in Indian hockey team's ability to counter Australia's aggressive style of play at the Olympics 2024.

Notably, the Indian hockey team took a beating at the hands of Australia in a five-Test series in Perth. Sadly, they couldn’t secure a single win out of five matches played during the series.

And, with the Paris Olympics 2024 approaching, questions are being raised over their ability to counter aggressive teams like Australia in the global event.

However, drag-flick specialist Rupinder Pal Singh didn’t see it as a big concern and reckoned that his team could overcome Australia’s challenge with better defensive coordination and some innovative passing.

“We lost the first match 5-1. After that the team improved and the scorelines were close. We missed some chances. Some work needs to be done prior to the Olympics. The series was a preparation for Paris Olympics as new variations and players were tried out,” Rupinder Pal Singh spoke on the sidelines of a three-day training program organised by Hockey India.

“Australia’s hard press can be countered, high level of coordination is required for that, defender-to-defender ball transfer, quick passes from defenders to the mid-field, overhead passes would be useful in countering such a style of play,” Rupinder Pal spoke on countering Australia’s aggressive gameplay."

“I found Bichu to be the best in India after Savita” - Yogita Bali

Along with Rupinder Pal, a lot of former players were also present at the three-day training program, including India’s former goalkeeper Yogita Bali.

Bali trained with the top six goalkeepers in the country during the training program and labeled Bichu Devi Kharibam to be the 'best goalkeeper' in the lot after Savita.

“In Bengaluru, we trained with top six goalkeepers of India, and I found Bichu to be the best in India after Savita. She could be India’s number one after Savita,” Bali said.

Unfortunately, the Indian women’s hockey team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. However, Bali wasn't too perturbed and has high expectations from the team going forward.

Bali also highlighted the improvements being made in women’s hockey in terms of new facilities and focus on the overall development of the players.

“Compared to when I started playing, there are a lot more facilities. Now there are scientific advisors, nutrition experts to help the development of the players.

“Earlier Indian Railways was the prominent employment provider for hockey players. Now several departments are offering jobs, so things are going well,” she said.

