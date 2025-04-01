Bihar to host Hockey Asia Cup 2025; Pakistan among eight teams to compete in India

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, between August 29 to September 7, Hockey India announced on March 31 (Monday). The announcement was made following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hockey India and the Bihar State Sports Authority.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be the second international event in Rajgir. Previously, the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 was hosted in the historic city of Bihar, where hosts India emerged victorious.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will see eight teams compete for the prestigious trophy. Hosts India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, and Malaysia are the six teams to have qualified for the tournament. The remaining two teams will secure their spots in the tournament through the qualifying tournament.

The Men's AHF Cup 2025 will serve as the qualification tournament for the Men's Asia Cup 2025. 10 teams are pitted in two groups of five teams each. Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Oman, Singapore, and Uzbekistan are drawn in Pool A, while Pool B consists of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final. The two finalists will qualify for the Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir.

Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey also shared his thoughts and commented, “Rajgir’s hosting of the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 marks another significant step forward for Indian hockey. The stadium is of international standards, and I am confident it will provide an exciting atmosphere for players and spectators alike. With the Asia Cup serving as a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, we anticipate high-quality matches filled with passion and skill. I thank the Government of Bihar for their continued support in promoting hockey in the region.”

Men's Asia Cup: Which is the most successful team?

South Korea is the most successful team in the history of the Men’s Asia Cup with five titles (1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, and 2022). Pakistan (1982, 1985, and 1989) and India (2003, 2007, and 2017) have three titles each.

