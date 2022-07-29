Commonwealth Games 2022 - India vs Ghana women's hockey result 

The Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team got off to a winning start in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) when they triumphed 5-0 in the India vs Ghana match.

Although India reduced Ghana to size, they were lacking venom in the final third for most of the match.

Gurjit Kaur bagged a brace while Neha Goyal, Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete scored one goal each for India. Kaur scored India's first goal through a penalty corner. Gurjit would have been relieved after an underwhelming World Cup campaign, where the drag-flicker missed a host of penalty corner chances.

However, it was not a complete performance from India given the glut of penalty corner chances they failed to convert. Poor finishing also did the Indian team in for most parts of the game, with frustration visible on the players' faces.

The injection for the first goal came from Salima Tete, with Sushila Chanu trapping it well for Gurjit to take the drag flick. The shot packed a punch as the Ghana custodian was left in her wake.

Ghana upped the ante and did not allow their opponents much space in their circle. The Indians combined well to push for a goal but Ghana's tight defense kept the Indian attackers at bay.

Neha Goyal doubled India's lead by the end of the second quarter, albeit off a deflection, but what it did was give India the momentum.

India vs Ghana: Indian strikers put it beyond Ghana's reach

Ghana did try to force themselves into India's circle multiple times and Savita Punia was on cue to deny the opposition.

Lalremsiami and Sangita Kumari combined well to put the India vs Ghana match beyond Ghana's reach. Lalremsiami did a good job with a dribble and pass while Sangita Kumari made no mistake in finishing the job on hand to make it 3-0 for India.

Gurjit Kaur then got her brace when she converted a penalty stroke as India put the match beyond Ghana's reach.

Salima Tete made it 5-0 when she latched on to a pass from Neha Goyal to tap the ball in, albeit of another deflection.

