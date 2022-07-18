CWG 2022: "We need to tweak a few things in our game to start winning games consistently" - Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia

The Indian women's hockey team are in the final stages of their preparation for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022).

The Savita Punia-led team has been working hard with hopes of bouncing back from an underwhelming FIH Women's World Cup campaign. The Indian hockey team finished joint-ninth with China at the FIH Women's World Cup.

The Indian women's hockey team will undergo a final CWG 2022 preparation camp in Nottingham before leaving for Birmingham. The squad left for London from Barcelona on July 18 and the final part of their preparation will end on July 23.

Indian team determined to turn fortunes around in CWG 2022

Indian women's hockey team skipper Savita Punia expressed that the national side is determined to turn their form around. She said before the squad left for London:

"Unfortunately, we couldn't play to our potential at the FIH Women's World Cup, but we are very determined to turn our form around at the Commonwealth Games 2022."

Punia added:

"We have a great squad with a fantastic balance of experienced and young players. We'll take a fresh start at CWG and I am certain that we will be able to take on the best of the teams in the competition."

The Indian skipper stated that the team will be working on a few aspects of their game ahead of CWG 2022:

"We have to improve upon a few aspects of our game and we will be focussing on that in the lead up to CWG. We have been playing well, but need to tweak a few things in our game to start winning games consistently."

The Indian women's hockey team has been grouped alongside England, Canada, Ghana and Wales in Pool A. They will begin their campaign on July 29 against Ghana at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

