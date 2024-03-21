Deepika, Neha Goyal, Navneet Kaur guide Haryana to semis | 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024

Hockey Haryana defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 4-1 in the fourth quarter-final match of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024.

Deepika (5' & 14') scored a couple of goals in the first quarter to hand Haryana a 2-0 lead. Neha Goyal found the back of the net in the 39th minute to extend Haryana's lead.

Meanwhile, Neha Lakra scored a goal in the 42nd minute for Odisha to make the score 3-1. Haryana's Navneet Kaur put one past the goalkeeper in the 54th minute to seal the match 4-1 and take her team to the semis.

Hockey Maharashtra beat Manipur Hockey 2-1 in the second quarter-final match. Priyanka Wankhede (32' & 45') scored a brace for Maharashtra in the third quarter.

Manipur captain Lily Chanu Mayengbam found the back of the net in the dying minutes of the game. However, that wasn't enough as the northeastern state crashed out of the competition.

Later in the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Mizoram 2-1 to send the northeastern state out of the tournament. Deepika Soreng (27') and Sangita Kumari (33') scored off field goals in the second and third quarter, respectively, to hand Jharkhand a two-goal lead.

National team player Lalremsiami converted a penalty corner in the 35th minute, but that wasn't enough for Mizoram as they fell short by a goal.

In the first quarter-final, Hockey Madhya Pradesh played out a 1-1 draw with Hockey Bengal. Maxima Toppo converted a penalty corner in the 30th minute for Bengal, while Aishwarya Chavan scored off a penalty corner in the 45th minute to level the scores.

The match went into a shootout with the scores levelled at full-time. Hockey Madhya Pradesh won the match 4-3 in the shootout to advance to the semis.

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024: Semi-Final Fixtures (March 22) (All times in IST)

Here is the schedule for the semi-final matches of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024:

Semi-Final 2 - Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Haryana, 6:00 PM

Semi-Final 1 - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Maharashtra, 8:00 PM

