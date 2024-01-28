FIH Hockey 5s Men’s World Cup 2024: India thrash Switzerland 9-1; lose 8-6 to Egypt in a goalfest

India defeated Switzerland 9-1 in their season opener of the FIH Hockey 5s Men’s World Cup 2024 on Sunday, January 28.

Mohammed Raheel opened the scoring for India in the sixth minute and also scored another goal in the 12th minute. Mandeep Mor found the back of the net twice, scoring in the 11th and 15th minutes. Thanks to their exploits, India led 4-0 at half-time.

Maninder Singh (19', 22', 26' & 28') scored four goals in the second half, while Mohammed Raheel completed his hat-trick by scoring another goal in the 28th minute.

Meanwhile, Gaël Wyss-Chodat scored the lone goal for Switzerland off a field goal in the 24th minute.

Riding on Mohammed Raheel's hat-trick, Mandeep Mor's brace, and Maninder Singh's double brace, the Indian team thrashed Switzerland 9-1.

Later in the day, India played their second match of the tournament against Egypt only to go down 8-6 in a goalfest.

Pawan Rajbhar opened the scoring for the former side in the third minute. However, they couldn't hold on to their lead for long as Ragab Hossameldin scored a goal in the fifth minute. Ahmed Elganaini found the back of the net in the seventh minute, while Ragab Hossameldin scored another goal in the ninth minute.

Amr Sayed (12'), and Ahmed Elnaggar (15') scored a goal each in the first half to extend Egypt's lead. Meanwhile, Mohammed Raheel scored a challenge goal for India in the 14th minute, ending the first half 5-2 in favor of Egypt.

Amr Sayed scored another goal in the 18th minute, while Ahmed Elnaggar got his name on the scoresheet once again in the 19th minute. Ahmed Elganaini completed his brace by finding the back of the net in the 25th minute.

Pawan Rajbhar (21' & 29') scored a brace, while Uttam Singh (25'), and Manjeet (30') scored a goal each in the second half. Despite India's valiant efforts, they lost the match 8-6.

FIH Hockey 5s Men’s World Cup 2024: India to take on Jamaica in final group-stage fixture

The Indian team will lock horns with Jamaica in their upcoming Pool B match of the FIH Hockey 5s Men’s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman. The match will take place on Monday, January 29, and will commence at 9:30 am IST.

