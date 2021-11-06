Hockey India announces 24 member squad ahead of upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021, Odisha

Hockey India has announced a 24 member core probable squad for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup. The Junior Hockey World Cup is slated to commence on 24 November at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The Hockey Junior World Cup is scheduled to be held behind closed doors owing to the prevailing COVID-19 distress.

As many as 16 teams from across the globe will fight for the trophy at the prestigious hockey tournament. Reigning champions India have been placed in Pool B alongside Canada, France and Poland.

Odisha Sports @sports_odisha #DidYouKnow



are the defending



With just little over a month to go for the big event in Bhubaneswar, the colts will be looking to defend their trophy.

In an unfortunate instance, Hockey Australia, New Zealand and England hockey teams have withdrawn from the FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2021. It is owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the mandatory travel restrictions imposed by the governments.

With less than three weeks left for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, all players are slated to report on November 7.

The preparatory camp for the quadrennial event will commence from Sunday onwards. It will help team India wrap up the finishing touches required ahead of the Hockey World Cup.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneshwar 2021 is all set to begin at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: India 24 member squad

The Indian squad comprises of:

Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Shardanand Tiwari, Abhishek Lakra, Manjeet, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ankit Pal, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Boby Singh Dhami, Prabhjot Singh.

Asian Hockey Federation @asia_hockey



"Team is focused on a podium finish at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar," says India midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Pools:

Defending champions and hosts India will look to defend the title once again.

Pool A: Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile.

Pool B: India, Canada, France and Poland.

Pool C: Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States.

Pool D: Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt

Edited by Diptanil Roy