FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after India vs Canada

The Indian men's junior hockey team moved up to the second spot in the points table of Pool C after thrashing Canada 10-1 in the final group stage game on Saturday, December 9, at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The boys in blue sealed a berth in the quarterfinals with this dominant victory. Meanwhile, Korea suffered a heavy 2-8 defeat to Spain. Spain topped the charts of Pool C as the only undefeated side in the group, with nine points and a goal difference (GD) of 16.

India accumulated six points with a GD of 8, having only lost to Spain 1-4 in their second match. Korea, who had a better GD than India ahead of the final group stage match, couldn't stop the Spanish juggernaut and missed out on a place in the knockouts.

In Pool D, the Netherlands beat New Zealand 3-1 to finish on top and qualify for the knockouts. Pakistan were held by Belgium in a 1-1 draw and finished second on the points table, thereby qualifying for the quarterfinals. Argentina, Australia, France and Germany are the other four teams to qualify for the quarterfinals from Pool A and Pool B, respectively.

Here's a look at the points table of all four groups in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023 following the conclusion of the group stage.

Pool A

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Argentina 3 3 0 0 13 0 13 9 2 Australia 3 2 0 1 12 4 8 6 3 Malaysia 3 1 0 2 9 10 -1 3 4 Chile 3 0 0 3 2 22 -20 0

Pool B

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 France 3 3 0 0 10 5 5 9 2 Germany 3 2 0 1 15 5 10 6 3 South Africa 3 1 0 2 10 12 -2 3 4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 3 16 -13 0

Pool C

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Spain 3 3 0 0 19 3 16 9 2 India 3 2 0 1 15 7 8 6 3 Korea 3 1 0 2 8 13 -5 3 4 Canada 3 0 0 3 2 21 -19 0

Pool D

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 3 2 1 0 11 7 4 7 2 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 8 4 4 5 3 Belgium 3 1 1 1 8 6 2 4 4 New Zealand 3 0 0 3 1 11 -10 1

India makes it to quarterfinals after dominant win

Aditya Arjun Lalage, Rohit and Amandeep Lakra scored two goals each for the Uttam Singh-led side while Vishnukant, Rajendra, Khushwaha Sourabh Anand and the skipper added one apiece to post a commendable tally. Jude Nicholson's field goal in the 20th minute of the second quarter was the solitary goal for the Canadian side.

India will face Pool D toppers Netherlands in the quarterfinals on December 12 at the same venue. While India has lifted the cup twice in the 2001 and 2016 editions, the Dutchmen are chasing their maiden title.