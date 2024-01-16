FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ireland vs Belgium, Match 8

Field Hockey
By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Jan 16, 2024 17:38 IST
FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Points Table (Image via FIH website)
Two Pool A matches took place at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Valencia on Monday (January 15).

Belgium are atop the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia Pool A standings with six points. They have won both matches they've played thus far in the competition and have a goal difference of nine.

Belgium defeated Japan 7-0 in their season opener of the FIH Men's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Valencia 2024. In their second outing, they beat Ireland 4-2 to extend their unbeaten run in the Olympic Qualifiers and have secured a berth in the semis.

Ireland and Japan are placed second and third, respectively, in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia Pool A points table. The two teams have three points each, having won and lost a match apiece.

Both teams registered their only win against Ukraine and lost their only match against table-toppers Belgium. Ireland and Japan have a goal difference of two and -4, respectively. Thus, the European nation are placed above Japan in the table.

Ireland and Japan will face each other on Wednesday (January 17) in an all-important clash as both teams look to make it to the semis. However, only either of them can make it to the semi-finals and keep their Olympic Games hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Ukraine are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a couple of losses from as many games. They lost their matches against Japan and Ireland will play a dead rubber against the mighty Belgium on Wednesday.

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Valencia: Results (January 15)

Pool A - Japan beat Ukraine 5-2

Pool A - Ireland lost to Belgium 2-4

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
