FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22: Indian men's team beat Germany 3-1, wrap up home league campaign as table toppers

The Indian men's hockey team humbled Germany 3-1 in the second match of a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League 2021/22. The match took place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday (April 15).

A goal each from Sukhjeet Singh (19'), Varun Kumar (41') and Abhishek (54') helped India seal the victory to finish the home league matches in the FIH Pro League on a high. Meanwhile, Anton Boeckel (45') was the lone scorer for the German side.

With the win, the Amit Rohidas-led Indian men's team are currently placed first in the table with 27 points from 12 matches. The Germans are just behind them with 17 points from 10 matches.

India won both matches against Germany. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace while 'Player of the Match' Abhishek scored one goal as India defeated Germany 3-0 in the first leg of the tie on Thursday (April 14).

FIH Pro League 2022: Indian men's team's upcoming fixtures

The Indian men's hockey team will next be in action against Belgium in a two-legged tie at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium in June.

Match 1: Belgium vs India

Date: June 11, 2022 Timings: 8:00pm IST

Match 2: Belgium vs India

Date: June 12, 2022 Timings: 8:00pm IST

India will then take on the Netherlands. The timings for the two-legged tie that will take place at HC Rotterdam in the Netherlands are yet to be confirmed.

Match 1: Netherlands vs India

Date: June 18, 2022

Match 2: Netherlands vs India

Date: June 19, 2022

Streaming details:

All the Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

