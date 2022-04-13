FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22: Indian skipper Amit Rohidas and Harmanpreet Singh speak ahead of two-legged tie against Germany

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Germany in a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League 2021/22. The match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 14 and 15, 2022.

The Indian men's team is currently placed first in the FIH Pro points table with 21 points from ten matches. Speaking about the team's preparedness for the first match of the double header against Germany, Indian skipper Amit Rohidas said:

"We have done our homework through the video analysis and worked on the areas we needed to improve upon. From practicing PCs to ball position, we have worked on everything."

Meanwhile, Indian vice-captain and the highest goalscorer of the tournament with 14 goals, Harmanpreet Singh, spoke about India's chances of having an advantage over the young German squad.

Harmanpreet said:

"We don’t think about who our opponent is, whether it's a young team or an experienced one, we just want to do well as a team and improve our performance with every game. Also, we should be wary of the young team as they will give their 100% to win the game and prove themselves."

Harmanpreet is not only the highest goalscorer in the marquee event but has also achieved the milestone of scoring 100 goals for the Indian team. He achieved this feat during their two-legged tie against England.

Speaking about the feat, Harmanpreet said:

"It's more of a team achievement for me. I am just happy that I was able to contribute to the team’s victory. I am also happy with our performances and we are always looking for creating more and more chances whenever possible."

FIH Pro League: India vs Germany match details

India vs Germany FIH Pro League matches will take place on April 14 and 15, 2022 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Match 1: India vs Germany

Date: April 14, 2022; Timings: 07:30 pm IST

Match 2: India vs Germany

Date: April 15, 2022; Timings: 05:00 pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit