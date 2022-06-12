FIH Hockey Pro League: Indian women's team loses 1-2 to Belgium

The Indian women's hockey team went down 1-2 to hosts Belgium in their first of two-leg FIH Pro League matches on Saturday, June 11.

The FIH Pro League match, being played at the Sportscentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, saw Belgium tick all the boxes to beat India. Barbara Nelen (3') and Amre Ballenghien (35') scored for Belgium while Lalremsiami (48') scored for India.

An attacking start to the match saw both the teams creating opportunities in the opening minutes. However, it was Belgium who got better as they took the lead through Captain Nelen Barbara in the third minute.

The hosts piled pressure on India but the Indian defence stood tall to deny them from scoring another goal.

Rani, playing her 250th match, tried to restore parity quickly but her shot went off target.

Attacking display of hockey from both sides

Trailing by a goal, India started putting pressure on the Belgian defence and midfield. They even created an opportunity in the opening minutes, but Neha's pass to Salima Tete inside the circle went wide.

The home side responded with a quick counterattack which helped them earn back-to-back penalty corners, but yet again missed out on converting their chances.

With Belgium slightly dominating possession, they did try to create opportunities, but the Indian defence fought hard against everything the Belgians threw at them. The Indians ensured no further goals were scored at the end of the first half.

Belgium extend lead

Just after the resumption, Belgium's Andre Ballenghien found the back of the net to give the hosts a 2-0 lead. The Indian defence were caught off guard as Belgium quickly took a long corner and a quick pass inside the circle got the final touch from Ballenghien.

Not giving up easily, the Indian team put up an improved attack that saw them converting one of their two chances at the start of the final quarter.

After Ishka Choudhary's shot on target, it was young forward Lalremsiami who pulled a goal back for India in the 48th minute.

She won the ball in the attacking quarter and calmly slotted it home. India went on to pile constant pressure on Belgium in their bid to score an equaliser in the closing stages of the match. However, the home side kept the Indian women's hockey team at bay and sealed a 2-1 victory.

