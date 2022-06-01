FIH Hockey5s: Indian men and women's hockey teams are off to Lausanne ahead of inaugural edition of the tournament

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams have departed for Lausanne, Switzerland ahead of the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s. The two-day hockey tournament which is slated to take place on June 4-5, 2022 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

FIH Hockey5s: Indian men's squad

The Indian men's hockey team is scheduled to play against Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland and Switzerland in the round robin stage of the FIH Hockey5s.

The Indian men's team will be led by skipper Gurinder Singh while Sumit will serve as the vice-captain of the team.

The Indian team, with an amalgamation of players from the Olympic Bronze medal-winning squad as well as the FIH Junior World Cup held last year, will take on Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland and host Switzerland in the tournament.

Here's the list of the nine-member Indian squad for the FIH Hockey 5s tournament:

Team list:

Pawan, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh (Captain), Sumit (Vice Captain), Rabichandra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Gursahibjit Singh

Standbys:

Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako

Men's fixtures:

India vs Switzerland

Date: June 4,2022; Timing: 6:30pm (IST)

Pakistan vs India

Date: June 4,2022; Timing: 8:30pm (IST)

Malaysia vs India

Date: June 5,2022; Timing: 4:30pm (IST)

India vs Poland

Date: June 5,2022; Timing: 6:30pm (IST)

FIH Hockey5s: Indian women's squad

The Indian women's team led by Rajani Etimarpu will take on South Africa, Uruguay, Poland and Switzerland in the round-robin stage of the FIH Hockey5s.

Team list announced by Hockey India:

Goalkeepers: Rajani Etimarpu (Captain)

Defenders: Rashmita Minz, Ajmina Kujur

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mahima Choudhary (Vice-Captain), Preeti

Forwards: Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

Standbys: Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur

Women's fixtures:

India vs Uruguay

Date: June 4,2022; Timing: 6:00pm (IST)

India vs Poland

Date: June 4,2022; Timing: 8:00pm (IST)

Switzerland vs India

Date: June 5,2022; Timing: 6:00pm (IST)

India vs South Africa

Date: June 5,2022; Timing: 8:00pm (IST)

FIH Hockey5s: Live streaming details

All the FIH Hockey5s matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 1 SD+ Select 1 HD.

