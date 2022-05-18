FIH launch tender for next broadcasting rights cycle between 2023-2026

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) proposed an Invitation To Tender (ITT) for the broadcasting rights of the next clossal FIH events between 2023 and 2026. The deadline to submit the bid is June 24, 2022.

FIH chief executive Thierry Weils addressed the ascendance of hockey's profile across the globe and has called on broadcast companies from all territories worldwide to tender for the rights to air the major FIH flagship events.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said:

“With 30 million players around the world in key markets in every continent, a gender equal participation – 51% women, 49% men – and a growing portfolio of FIH events with the inclusion of the very first FIH Hockey5s World Cup in 2024 and the launch of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup this year, hockey’s profile is rising.

He further added:

"Therefore, I can only urge all broadcasters looking for an Olympic, global, gender equal, dynamic and growing sport, to send us their bid for the next broadcasting rights cycle.”

More details here: ☸️RT | FIH | We launched today an invitation to tender (ITT) for the broadcasting rights of the next FIH events cycle (2023-2026).More details here: bit.ly/3wxFOL1

ITT concerns following FIH events:

Here's a list of the major hockey events:

FIH Hockey Pro League (Men and Women, seasons 2023-2024, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026)

2026 FIH Hockey World Cup (Men and Women)

FIH Hockey Junior World Cups in 2023 (Men in Malaysia; Women in Chile) and 2025

FIH Hockey5s World Cup Muscat, Oman 2024 (Men and Women)

FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup (planned in 2023 and 2025)

FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 (Men and Women)

FIH Olympic qualifiers 2023/2024

As we inch closer to the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in #Rourkela is taking shape to celebrate the biggest festival of #hockey We present you some exclusive shots of India's largest hockey stadium which will co-host the #HWC2023

Hockey India names Indian men's team for inaugural edition of Hero FIH Hockey 5s:

Hockey India (HI) announced a nine-member Indian men's hockey team for the inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s on Wednesday (May 18). The Indian squad will depart from Bengaluru on June 1, 2022, for the two-day hockey tournament which is slated to take place on June 5-6, 2022 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the FIH Hockey5s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, in 2024 (Men and Women).

Edited by Diptanil Roy