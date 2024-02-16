FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2023-24:  Australia beat India 6-4 in a thriller in Bhubaneswar 

A scintillating encounter of the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2023-24 witnessed Australia defeat hosts India 6-4 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, February 15.

Blake Govers stunned the crowd with two goals in as many minutes before the Indians clawed their way back to level things up and take a 4-2 lead before half-time.

Govers was back in business in the third quarter to close the gap at 4-3 off a penalty corner before the see-saw contest went Australia's way in a frantic final quarter where the visitors scored thrice.

Colin Batch's team stormed the attacking circle even before the Indians had time to settle in earning a penalty corner in the very first minute.

Blake Govers' powerful drag flick hit Kishan Pathak's pad and bounced awkwardly into the Indian goal much to the dismay of the crowd, who were in for another shock as Govers scored again from open play. Govers was all smiles as he beat Kishan Pathak from close range to give the Aussies a 2-0 lead in the second minute of play.

The unrelenting Aussies earned their second short corner in the fourth minute with Kishan Pathak managing to manufacture a vital save. Andrew Charter was on hand to deny Abhishek early in the second quarter before the Indians earned a penalty corner and a follow-up.

A dreadful challenge from the Aussies helped India earn a penalty corner in the 12th minute. Harmanpreet Singh beat Andrew Charter with a lethal flick to reduce the margin for the home side in the Men's Hockey Pro League game.

Sukhkjeet Singh scored off the penalty corner deflection in the 18th minute amidst a roar at the Kalinga Stadium before Harmanpreet Singh stunned the Australians with another PC goal in the 20th minute.

Mandeep Singh beat Andrew Charter with a blistering aerial strike from the edge of the circle to make it 4-2 in the 29th minute as the Indians headed into halftime the happier of the two sides.

Blake Govers earned a hattrick in the 40th minute although it was Andrew Zalewski who appeared to deflect Govers' drag-flick into the net at the goalmouth.

Lachlan Sharp then sprinted in to deflect Blake Govers' angled cross past PR Sreejesh to level the score for the Australians in the 52nd minute.

Jacob Anderson scored a poacher's goal with five minutes left on the clock to help Australia sneak ahead with a 5-4 lead. The Indians pulled their goalkeeper which gave Jack Welch the chance to belt the ball into an open goal to make it 6-4 in the 58th minute.

How does the points table look at the Men's Hockey Pro League?

Australia occupies second place in the Men's Hockey Pro League after beating India

The Netherlands lead the Men's Hockey Pro League points table, having played the most number of matches in the competition thus far this season.

With 15 points from seven games, the Dutch are perched atop the heap with Australia in second place with nine points from three matches following their win over India.

Argentina are third with nine points from five games. Spain registered their opening win in four matches on Thursday and earned three points thanks to a 4-2 win over Ireland.

Belgium and Ireland are winless thus far after having played one and three games, respectively. Interestingly, Argentina beat a young Belgian team 4-1 at Santiago del Estero on Wednesday.

India, who have five points from three, will next play Ireland at the Men's Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar on Friday.