FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2023-24:  India ends season with 2-3 loss against Great Britain in London

India ended their FIH Men's Hockey Pro League season with a 2-3 loss against Great Britain in a fast and exciting contest played out at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium on Sunday, June 9.

Phil Roper gave the home side a perfect start by scoring in the opening minute of play before Sukhjeet Singh helped India draw level with an exhilarating effort in the second quarter.

Harmanpreet Singh put India in front thanks to a penalty stroke midway through the third quarter but Jack Waller equalized from open play a minute later. Sam Ward initiated a stunning move in the final quarter that enabled Alan Forsyth to score the winner for Great Britain.

Phil Roper beat PR Sreejesh with a thundering tomahawk from the edge of the circle in the first minute much to the delight of a packed house in London.

Nick Bandurak had a golden chance to double the lead in the eighth minute but failed to connect off a goalbound cross from Zachary Wallace.

Hardik Singh missed the target in the 13th minute even as a possible penalty stroke for Great Britain was overturned after a goalbound ball was deemed to have touched Sanjay's glove and not the body on the goal line.

A spectacular full-length diving goal from Sukhjeet Singh off a cross from Gurjant Singh enabled the Indians to draw level in the 19th minute.

A foul in the circle resulted in a controversial penalty stroke in the 25th minute but Sreejesh pulled off an incredible save to deny Zachary Wallace with his outstretched stick.

Harmanpeet Singh made no mistake from the spot after India earned a penalty stroke in the 36th minute. A minute later, Jack Waller unleashed a lethal strike that gave Krishan Pathak no chance whatsoever.

An inspiring run from Sam Ward set Alan Forsyth up for a magnificent team goal in the 50th minute. Oliver Payne did his bit to manufacture a phenomenal reflex save after Sukhjeet Singh took a shot on goal in the 54th minute.

The Indians had the ball in the Great Britain goal with two minutes left for the end of regulation time but the goal was disallowed following a clash of sticks at the goalmouth.

India earned a penalty corner at the death but Liam Sanford ran down the drag flick to deny the visitors a draw in their final Hockey Pro League game of the season.

India in fourth place at the end of 2023-24 Hockey Pro League campaign

India have finished their campaign in the ongoing Hockey Pro League

The Indians may well be disappointed with their Hockey Pro League performance in the context of being a medal aspirant at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

While no one team has emerged as a dominant force thus far in Season 5 of the Men's Hockey Pro League, the Tokyo bronze medalists are placed fourth in the points table.

Having registered just five outright wins in 16 matches the Indians are behind Argentina, Australia, and the Netherlands. Teams like Germany and Great Britain have a long way to go in the tournament and the placings could change by the time the 2023-24 edition of the League winds up on June 30.

India, however, have finished their campaign with 24 points from 16 games. In terms of outright wins, the Australians lead the pack having registered eight wins in 13 matches.

Meanwhile, the Dutch have won seven of their 12 matches while Argentina finished with seven wins from their quota of 16 games at the Hockey Pro League.

