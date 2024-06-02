FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2023-24: India go down 1-3 to spirited Great Britain side in second match of London leg

Playing their second game of the London leg of the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League, the Indians went down 1-3 against a fast and spirited Great Britain side on Sunday, June 2.

In front of a packed house at the Lee Valley Stadium, Nicholas Bandurak shot Great Britain into the lead early before doubling the tally towards the end of the first quarter.

A brilliant effort from Abhishek helped India pull one back five minutes after half-time, but Will Calnan, who was the livewire for Great Britain scored a third for the hosts in the final quarter.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bandurak gave his team an early lead as he tapped one in from a kneeling position off an assist from Will Calnan in the second minute of play.

Great Britain earned their first penalty corner in the fifth minute. Gareth Furlong's drag flick was well run down by the Indian short corner defence.

The Indians earned a short corner at the other end after an interception allowed them entry into the attacking circle in the eighth minute. Harmanpreet Singh's drag flick was wide off-target before Bandurak got the crowd on their feet with a stinging shot that beat PR Sreejesh.

An astounding save from James Mazarelo who first stopped Gurjant Singh's shot from close range before kicking the rebound away from an advancing Hardik Singh allowed his team to cling onto the two-goal lead.

Young Rohan Bhuhi came close to scoring his first international goal for Great Britain but was denied by Sreejesh in the 25th minute. Harmanpreet Singh weaved past his past three defenders but failed to beat Mazarelo with a looping shot a couple of minutes later.

Expand Tweet

Abhishek reduced the margin for India beating Mazarelo with a superb reverse in the 35th minute before very nearly manufacturing a brace. The 24-year-old striker did manage to earn a penalty corner but Harmanpreet's drag flick missed the target for the second time in the contest.

India earned a penalty corner in the 41st minute seconds after Great Britain had failed to convert a couple. Jugraj Singh's drag flick was well wide.

Calnan's strike from the edge of the circle in the 47th minute put the match beyond India's reach.

Brendan Creed brought Abhishek down in the circle and the Indians who wanted a penalty stroke had to be content with a corner instead. Amit Rohidas shot wide before the Indians had a couple more but Jugraj Singh could not convert.

The Indians failed to convert eight short corners in total with Harmanpreet, Jugraj, and Rohidas missing the mark.

How has India fared in the Hockey Pro League ahead of Paris 2024?

The Indians won 5 of their 14 Hockey Pro League matches thus far

The Indian men's hockey team will round off their 2023-24 Hockey Pro League campaign with a second round of matches against Germany and Great Britain next weekend.

Thanks to the Pro League, Craig Fulton's chargers have played every team placed alongside India in Pool B at the upcoming Olympics barring New Zealand.

The Indians have registered five outright wins in the 14 matches they have played thus far in the Hockey Pro League having lost three.

Six drawn games for the Indians in the Pro League makes for an intriguing scenario ahead of the Olympics especially since there will be no shootouts in the pool stages in Paris.

The Indians drew twice with the Netherlands and once with Spain, Australia, Argentina, and Belgium during the competition winning three shootouts and losing just as many during their Hockey Pro League campaign.