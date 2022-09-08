FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 draws announced, India placed alongside England, Wales and Spain in Pool D

India is all set to host the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, scheduled to run between January 13 and 29, 2023. The matches will be held across two venues in Odisha - the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The Indian men’s hockey team will look for a podium finish when it hosts the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. This will be the second consecutive World Cup to be held in India after 2018.

Belgium are the defending champions of the 2018 edition of the World Cup, with The Netherlands finishing second and Australia settling for a third-place finish in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, in the 2018 edition of the World Cup, India finished sixth in the points table after losing in the quarterfinals with two wins, one draw and one loss in four matches.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Medals in the World Cup:

India settled for the bronze medal in the 1971 edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, in 1973 India lost to the Netherlands to clinch a silver medal.

India then avenged their finals loss by winning the World Cup in 1975. India humbled Pakistan 2-1 in the final where the wizard, Major Dhyan Chand's son Ashok Kumar, scored the winning goal.

Since 1975 though, the Indian men's hockey team has failed to make it past the semi-finals of the World Cup.

FIH men’s World Cup 2023: Pools

The draw for FIH men’s hockey World Cup was announced, where 16 participating nations will be in the fray for the title, including top nations such as India, Japan, England and top-ranked Australia.

The Indian men's hockey team ranked fifth ranked in the world secured a direct qualification as the host nation. The men in blue are grouped alongside England and Spain along with Wales in Pool D.

Here's the list:

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, Korea, Japan

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales

