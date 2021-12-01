FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021: India beat Belgium to enter semifinals

The Indian men's junior hockey team progressed to the semifinals of the ongoing Men's Junior World Cup 2021 on Wednesday (December 1) with a 1-0 win over Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Sharda Nand Tiwari broke the deadlock between the two teams by converting a penalty corner into the first goal of the night for India in the 21st minute of the match.

Indian goalkeeper Pawan and the defense squad put up a brave display to keep the Belgian attack away from the goalpost. The Indian colts stood firm and resolute throughout the match to defeat Belgium for the record fifth time.

Earlier on Wednesday, France, Argentina and Germany cruised into the semifinals of the prestigious Men's Junior World Cup 2021.

Captain Timothee Clement pulled off the second hat-trick of the tournament as France qualified for their second semi-finals at the Hockey Men's Junior World Cup.

Meanwhile, Argentina earned a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands in another quarterfinal of the marquee event.

Germany secured a narrow 3-1 win over Spain in the shoot-out after both teams were tied at 2-2 in regulation time.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semifinals schedule:

Both semifinal matches are slated to be held on December 3, 2021 at the Kalinga Stadium.

France will play Argentina in the semi-finals while defending champions India will be up against Germany.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



Watch the live-action on Star Sports India from 1st to 5th December 2021 📺



#IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #RisingStars Meet the Quarter-Finalists of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 🏆Watch the live-action on Star Sports India from 1st to 5th December 2021 📺 Meet the Quarter-Finalists of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 🏆Watch the live-action on Star Sports India from 1st to 5th December 2021 📺#IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #RisingStars https://t.co/9azIox9IDC

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: Live streaming details

All matches of the 2021 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Audiences can also live stream the World Cup on the Watch Hockey website (https://watch.hockey/).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021: India will meet Belgium in quarterfinals

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee