FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021: India goes down 4-5 against France

Defending champions India went down fighting against France in a thrilling opening clash at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021. India lost to their French opponents with a 4-5 scoreline on Wednesday (November 24).

India kickstarted their campaign against France at the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

International Hockey Federation @FIH_Hockey



Here are the results from the matches played today.



#RisingStars #HockeyInvites #JWC2021 Day 1 at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 is over.Here are the results from the matches played today. Day 1 at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 is over.Here are the results from the matches played today. #RisingStars #HockeyInvites #JWC2021 https://t.co/fzuoO3ZnyR

It wasn't a satisfying start for the Indian hockey team, as the French opponents struck a goal in the very first minute at the marquee event. A lethargic approach towards the beginning cost India a goal.

The French hockey team pulled off another immediate blow in the opening game against India. The rivals scored their second goal in the seventh minute of the first quarter.

The defending champions India came from a 2-0 deficit to equal the scores with their opponents. India scored their first goal of the match in the 10th minute. Uttam Singh managed to strike in the first quarter of the match.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



Uttam Singh bags India's first goal in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 🏆



#IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #RisingStars 𝙐𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙢 naam, 𝙐𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙢 kaam 😎Uttam Singh bags India's first goal in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 🏆 𝙐𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙢 naam, 𝙐𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙢 kaam 😎Uttam Singh bags India's first goal in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 🏆#IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #RisingStars https://t.co/zIJslRBfyi

India scored the equalizer via a penalty corner. Drag-flick specialist Sagar swung the ball into the rivals net to settle the score at 2-2 in the first half.

A series of attacks and a couple of penalty corners, France successfully netted their ball for the third time in the match to take a 3-2 lead. French captain Timothee Clement pulled off a terrific flick to snatch an advantage during the 23 minute in match.

The French skipper Timothée struck against in the third penalty corner attempt, pushing India behind by two goals again, as the scoreboard read 4-2. It was the second successful penalty corner for the French side.

An outstanding effort came from Maninder Singh as he dribbled through the French defense and unleashed a strike, but Corentin Sellier stole the chance to take the scoreline to a 5-2 lead in the fourth quarter of the game.

India buckled up to score their third goal via a penalty corner. Just a few minutes ahead of the final whistle, the defending champions fought back from a three-point deficit.

Sanjay converted another penalty corner to score his second goal of the night. Unfortunately the Indian team fell short to give away the match with a 4-5 scoreline.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia



We will come back stronger!



🇮🇳 4:5 🇫🇷



#IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #RisingStars A brilliant effort at the end from the Indian Colts but they go down fighting to France.We will come back stronger!🇮🇳 4:5 🇫🇷 A brilliant effort at the end from the Indian Colts but they go down fighting to France. We will come back stronger!🇮🇳 4:5 🇫🇷#IndiaKaGame #JWC2021 #RisingStars https://t.co/EK8phGeu9S

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: November 25 schedule [Timings in IST]

India will be up against Canada in their second encounter of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup on Thursday (November 25).

Canada vs India - Timings 7:30 pm

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: Live streaming details

All matches at the 2021 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Audiences can also live stream the Hockey World Cup on the Watch Hockey website (https://watch.hockey/).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021: November 25 schedule, timings IST, live streaming details

Edited by Rohit Mishra