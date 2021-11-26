FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021: India vs Poland preview, timings, live streaming details

Defending champions India will be up against Poland in their third match at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 on November 27 (Saturday).

With their massive 13-1 win against Canada on Thursday, the Indian team made a scintillating comeback after suffering a hardfought defeat against France. India had earlier lost to their French opponents by a 4-5 scoreline on Wednesday (November 24).

India kickstarted their campaign against France at the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The hosts need to pull off a win against the Polish team to secure a quarterfinal berth at the prestigious event. India's chief coach Graham Reid during a press conference emphasized the importance of the reigning champions' win against Poland.

"It was really important to get to a good start against Canada and finish away with some good goals," he said. "Very important win from the mental perspective ahead of the match against Poland. We need to be stronger and get in front a little more. We were better against Canada. The best way to learn is to make mistakes. We learned from our loss to France. We missed out on this learning phase for a couple of years due to COVID, but it was good we learned quickly."

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: November 27 schedule [Timings in IST]

India vs Poland Timings: 7:30pm

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Pools

Pool A: Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile.

Pool B: India, Canada, France and Poland.

Pool C: Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States.

Pool D: Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt

The top two teams from each pool will progress to the knockout stages.

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup: Live streaming details

All matches at the 2021 Men's Junior Hockey World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Audiences can also live stream the Hockey World Cup on the Watch Hockey website (https://watch.hockey/).

