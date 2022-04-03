FIH Pro League 2021/22: Amit-Rohidas-led men's team beat England 3-2 in a thrilling shootout

The Indian men's hockey team overwhelmed England in a thrilling shoot-out after both sides were tied 3-3 in regulation time during the opening match of the two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League on Saturday (April 2).

In the shoot-out, the hosts clinched a 3-2 win against the experimental Sorbsy-led England side at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. With this win, the Indian men's team fetched two points (including a bonus) to climb to the top spot in the points table with 18 points.

According to Pro League rules, if scores are tied at the end of the regulation period (four quarters), the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each. Meanwhile, the winner of the shootout earns an extra bonus point.

Abhishek (14'), Shamsher Singh (27') and vice captain Harmanpreet Singh (52') were the goal scorers for India by regulation time, while England had Nicholas Bandurak (8', 28') and Sam Ward (60'), who gave the Amit Rohidas-led Indian side a tough fight.

Both teams stumbled during the shootout, but the experienced Indian side eventually held their nerves in a crucial situation to finish on top.

Abhishek scored twice and a conversion from Raj Kumar Pal gave India a bonus point, while Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Prasad and Shamsher Singh missed their chances in the nail-biting shootout on Saturday.

FIH Pro League: Schedule & Match Timings

India will lock horns with England in the second match of the two-legged tie in the ongoing FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 3.

Match 2: India vs England

Date: April 3, 2022 Timings: 7:30 PM IST

Streaming details:

All Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Edited by Rohit Mishra