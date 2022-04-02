FIH Women's Junior World Cup: Team India off to an impressive start after beating Wales 5-1 in opening clash

The Indian Junior Women's hockey team kickstarted the FIH Women's Junior World Cup campaign on a high as they thrashed Wales 5-1 in their first pool D match in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Saturday (April 2).

Forward Lalrindiki struck twice to help the team gain an edge in the middle. Meanwhile, Lalremsaimi, Mumtaz and Deepika made sure that the scoreline was in India's favor.

The Indian women's hockey team got off to a confident start, mounting relentless runs into the opposition defence and creating scoring opportunities right from the word go. The Salima Tete-led side completely dominated and held possession for the maximum time during the match.

India and Wales were tied 1-1 at half-time. However, the Indian team scored twice each in the third and fourth quarters to seal a massive 5-1 victory in the first match.

Lalremsiami (4'), Lalrindiki (32', 57'), Mumtaz Khan (41') and Deepika (58') scored for India while Millie Holme (26') was the lone goal scorer for Wales.

Following the big win, Indian skipper Salima Tete said:

"I am very proud of the way we played today. We got off to a good start but gave away chances in the second quarter. I am particularly happy about how we came back into the game in the third and fourth quarters, finishing it off really well. We play Germany tomorrow, a strong team. But today's win will give the team good confidence."

FIH Junior Women's World Cup: Match schedule & timings

The Indian hockey squad is grouped alongside Germany, Malaysia, and Wales in Pool D.

The fixtures for the junior women's hockey team are as follows:

Match 1: India vs Wales

Date: April 2, 2022; Timings: 12:30pm IST

Match 2: India vs Germany

Date: April 3, 2022; Timings: 2:30pm IST

Match 3: India vs Malaysia

Date: April 5, 2022; Timings: 07:00pm IST

Live streaming details:

All 2022 FIH Junior Women's World Cup matches can be streamed on https://watch.hockey as well as on the FanCode app.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar