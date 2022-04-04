×
FIH Pro League 2021-22: Harmanpreet Singh scores a hat-trick as Indian men's hockey team overwhelms England with 4-3 scoreline

FIH Pro League 2021/22: India vs England (Pic Credit: Hockey India)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 04, 2022 02:29 AM IST
The Indian men's hockey team humbled England with a 4-3 close encounter in a two-legged tie in the ongoing FIH Pro League. The match was played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday (April 3).

The Men in blue have now won two out of two games against the experimental England side. The Amit Rohidas-led Indian hockey team continues to hold the top spot in the points table with 21 points from 10 matches so far.

Once again, the nation witnessed Harmanpreet Singh's extraordinary conduct on the field. It not only fetched him a hat-trick but also his 100th goal for the Indian side.

Manpreet Singh (15') and Harmanpreet Singh (25', 26', 42') contributed in India's victory. Meanwhile, England's Liam Sanford (7') and Sam Ward (38', 43') pulled up to give a thrilling contest.

Harmanpreet, who touched a milestone of 100 goals for India alongside a hat-trick, credited his team for the feat. He said after the match:

“Happy with my 100th goal for India and hat-trick but it’s possible because our team has great options in those corners, so the defence cannot focus on one player in that situation. Happy with the direction we are heading in and the talent and options in the team”.
The Indian men's hockey team overwhelmed England in a thrilling shoot-out during the opening match of the two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League. It went to the shoot-outs after both sides were tied 3-3 in regulation time on Saturday (April 2).

However, during the shoot-out, the hosts clinched a 3-2 win in the first match. This came by virtue of two goals from Abhishek and a conversion from Raj Kumar Pal.

Meanwhile, England remain seventh in the men's FIH Pro League points table with seven points.

England captain James Albery, while talking to the media, said:

"It's not the result we wanted, we perhaps started a bit slowly today. But there were a lot of positives from the second half, we just left it a bit too late unfortunately."
FIH Pro League: India vs Germany schedule & streaming details

India will next take on Germany in FIH Pro League matches at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 14 and 15.

The match timings will be announced in due course as it is yet to be finalized by FIH and Star Sports.

Match 1: India vs Germany

Date: April 14, 2022

Match 2: India vs Germany

Date: April 15, 2022

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Edited by Aditya Singh
