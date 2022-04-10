FIH Pro League 2021/22: Indian women's hockey team lose 3-1 to the Netherlands in shootout

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a defeat at the hands of the Netherlands 3-1 in a shootout during the second match of the two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League. The match took place at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Saturday (April 9).

Both teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Rajwinder Kaur scored in the first minute of the match for India. The Dutch side leveled the scores via skipper Jansen Yibbi to take the match to the shootout.

Navneet Kaur was the only Indian successful at finding a gap through the Dutch goalkeeper into the nets for India. Rajwinder, Neha and Jyoti missed the target during the shootout.

However, Barentsen Marente, Fortuin Kyra and Jansen struck to provide their team with a 3-1 victory against India. Morgenstern Fiona missed the target in the shootout.

India have climbed to the top spot in the table with 22 points, leaving the Netherlands behind. Meanwhile, the Dutch team are currently placed second with 19 points from eight matches.

The Indian women's team have been awarded six points following the English team's cancelation of the two-legged tie. It was originally scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3 in Bhubaneswar but was called off due to an increase in COVID 19 cases and injuries in the English dugout.

Earlier, the Savita Punia-led Indian women's hockey team stunned the world no 1 Netherlands as the scoreboard read 2-1 on Friday (April 8).

Neha Goyal (11') and Sonika (28') scored for India, while Jansen Yibbi (40') struck for the Dutch side.

Odisha Sports @sports_odisha 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀!



The Netherlands try to make a comeback but the resilient Indian Women hold on to the first half lead as they win 2-1.



Many Congratulations!



FIH Pro League 2022: Indian Women's teams upcoming fixtures

The Indian women's hockey team will take on Belgium in a two-legged tie in the FIH Pro League at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium in June.

Match 1: Belgium vs India

Date: June 11, 2022 Timings: 5:30pm IST

Match 2: Belgium vs India

Date: June 12, 2022 Timings: 5:30pm IST

Streaming details:

All FIH Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

