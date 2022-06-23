FIH Pro League 2021-22: Indian women's hockey team thrash USA 4-0, finish third in the tournament

The Indian women's hockey team humbled the USA with a 4-0 win to wrap up their 2021-22 FIH Pro League campaign, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday (June 22). As a result of this win, they have earned a third-place finish in the tournament.

Experienced Indian forward Vandana Katariya (39', 54') starred with a brace, while Sonika (54') and Sangita Kumari (57') contributed with a goal each to help India finish third.

The Indian team finished with 30 points in the league table, behind Argentina (42 points) and the Netherlands ( 35 points).

Both teams tried to look for opportunities to score but neither could find an opening as the scoreboard read 0-0 after the first half of the match.

After going goalless in the first two quarters, India earned a penalty corner, which was easily converted by the experienced forward Vandana Katariya in the 39th minute.

The Indian team started the fourth quarter aggressively and created potential goalscoring opportunities to extend their lead.

The Savita-led side went on to score two back-to-back goals within a minute in the final quarter. Vandana and Sonika stepped up to score a goal each in the 54th minute to provide India with a massive 3-0 lead with just a few minutes left for the final hooter.

Team USA tried to make a comeback by winning a penalty corner, which was successfully deflected by the firm Indian defence team. Meanwhile, India scored their fourth goal through Sangita in the 57th minute to pull off a 4-0 victory over USA.

Sonika, after India's third-place finish, said:

"We fought well and proud of the team, we are really looking forward for the World Cup."

The Indian women's team will next be in action at the 2022 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup.

Indian team for 2022 FIH Women's World Cup

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead the 18-member Indian women's hockey team for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup. The Women's World Cup will be held in the Netherlands and Spain between July 1 and 17, 2022.

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, (captain) and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, and Udita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, and Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Sharmila Devi.

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Sangita Kumari.

