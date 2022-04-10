FIH Pro League 2022: Two-legged tie between India and England women's hockey team canceled

The two-legged tie between India and the English Women's hockey team in the ongoing FIH Pro League has been canceled.

The International Hockey Federation earlier made the announcement. They declared the postponement of the match between the two teams owing to the sudden spike in the COVID 19 cases and injuries in the England camp.

On March 29, FIH said:

“Due to a high number of COVID cases and injuries affecting the English team.”

Hockey India (HI) in an official release said:

The England Women's Team have had to postpone their travel to India for the double-header FIH Pro League matches on 2nd and 3rd April due to several members of the team testing positive for Covid-19 while some were unavailable due to injuries in the squad."

Rigorous efforts were made by the International Hockey Federation and the national federations to fit the revised dates in the current FIH Pro League schedule.Unfortunately, Hockey India and England Hockey were unsuccessful in doing so.

Following the cancelation, all six points allotted for the two-legged match between India and England will now be awarded to India.

FIH via Twitter said:

"Indeed, despite all the efforts from @TheHockeyIndia, @EnglandHockey and FIH, no dates could be found to reschedule the matches in India. Consequently, it has been agreed between the FIH and the 2 nations that the 6 points available for these 2 matches will be awarded to India."

International Hockey Federation @FIH_Hockey Indeed, despite all efforts from @TheHockeyIndia @EnglandHockey and FIH, no dates could be found to reschedule the matches in India. Consequently, it has been agreed between the FIH and the 2 nations that the 6 points available for these 2 matches will be awarded to India. (2/2) Indeed, despite all efforts from @TheHockeyIndia, @EnglandHockey and FIH, no dates could be found to reschedule the matches in India. Consequently, it has been agreed between the FIH and the 2 nations that the 6 points available for these 2 matches will be awarded to India. (2/2)

FIH Pro League 2022: Indian Women's teams upcoming fixtures

The Indian women's hockey team will take on Belgium in a two-legged tie at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium in June.

Match 1: Belgium vs India

Date: June 11, 2022 Timings: 5:30pm IST

Match 2: Belgium vs India

Date: June 12, 2022 Timings: 5:30pm IST

Streaming details:

All Pro League 2022 matches are being telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Also read: FIH Pro League 2021/22: Hockey India announces revised dates for India vs Germany matches

Edited by Puranjay Dixit