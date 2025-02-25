FIH Pro League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated men's standings after India vs England

England have moved to the top of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 points table with 16 points from seven matches, including four wins, two draws, and a loss. They have a goal difference of 10, having scored 23 goals and conceded 13.

Belgium, on the other hand, have slipped to the second position in the standings with a 1-3 loss against Australia. They have 16 points from eight matches, having won four games, lost one, and drawn three. The European side have a goal difference of five, scoring 23 times and conceding 18 goals.

India have retained the third position in the points table with 12 points from seven outings, including four wins and three losses. The Asian nation has a goal difference of three, having scored 14 goals and conceded 11 thus far in the ongoing edition of the FIH Pro League.

Australia (previously sixth) have moved to the fifth position in the FIH Pro League points table with 12 points from eight matches, having won three, drawn three, and lost a couple. They have a goal difference of four, having scored 17 goals and conceded 13 times.

Spain have slipped to the sixth position and have 12 points and a goal difference of one from eight matches. Germany are placed seventh in the standings with 10 points from seven matches, including one draw, three wins, and as many losses. They have a goal difference of five.

Ireland are last in the standings with one point and a goal difference of -22 from seven outings. They have registered one draw and six losses in the tournament.

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Results (February 24)

Argentia 1-0 Australia

Germany 8-2 Ireland

India 2-3 England

Belgium 1-3 Australia

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Fixtures (February 25)

Ireland vs Germany, 3:30 pm

India vs England, 7:30 pm

