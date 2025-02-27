FIH Pro League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated men's standings after India vs England

India (previously fourth) have moved to the third position in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 points table following a 2-1 victory over England in the final group-,stage match of the Bhubaneswar leg of the tournament.

They have 15 points from eight matches, including five wins and three losses. The hosts have a goal difference of four, having scored 16 goals and conceded 14 thus far in the FIH Pro League 2024-25.

Meanwhile, England have retained the top spot in the standings with 16 points from eight outings, having won four, lost a couple of games, and drawn as many. They have a goal difference of nine, scoring 24 times and conceding 15 goals.

As a result of India's victory over England, the Netherlands have slipped to the fourth position with 14 points from eight matches. The Dutch nation has a goal difference of zero, scoring and conceding 19 goals each.

Germany have jumped two spots to occupy the fifth position in the points table, courtesy of a 4-2 win against Ireland. They have 13 points from eight matches, winning four, losing three, and the remaining one match ending in a draw. The European nation has a goal difference of seven, having scored 26 times and conceded 17 goals.

As a result, Australia and Spain have slipped to the sixth and seventh positions, respectively, with 12 points apiece. Australia have a goal difference of four, while Spain have a goal difference of one. Thus, the Kookaburras are placed above the Redsticks in the standings.

Ireland continue to occupy the last position in the standings with one point from eight matches, having lost seven matches and drawn one. They have a goal difference of -24, scoring 11 goals and conceding 25 times.

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Results (February 25)

Ireland 2-4 Germany

India 2-1 England

