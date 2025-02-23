FIH Pro League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated men's standings after India vs Ireland

India (previously fifth) have moved to the fourth position in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 points table following a 4-0 victory over Ireland on Saturday (February 22). Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal each for the hosts at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Odisha.

Ad

They have 12 points from six matches, including four wins and two losses. The Men in Blue have a goal difference of four, having scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Meanwhile, Belgium defeated Australia 2-1 and Argentina 1-0 to storm to the top of the points table with 16 points from seven matches. They have registered four wins and three draws thus far in the ongoing edition of the FIH Pro League. Belgium have a goal difference of seven, having scored 22 times and conceded 15.

Ad

Trending

Netherlands (14 points and a goal difference of zero) and England (13 points and a goal difference of nine) have slipped to the second and third positions, respectively. Spain, on the other hand, slipped to the fifth position with 12 points and a goal difference of one from eight matches.

Australia have retained the sixth position with nine points from six outings, having won two, drawn three, and lost one. They have a goal difference of three, having scored 14 times and conceded 11.

Ad

Argentina are eighth in the standings with six points from seven matches, including two wins and five losses. The South American nation have a goal difference of -7, scoring 10 goals and conceding 17.

Meanwhile, Ireland are last with just one point from six matches, including one draw and five losses. The European side have a goal difference of -16.

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Results (February 22)

Australia 2(3) - 2(4) Belgium

Ad

India 4 - 0 Ireland

Argentina 0 - 1 Belgium

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Fixtures (February 24)

Argentina vs Australia, 3:30 am IST

Germany vs Ireland, 3:00 pm IST

India vs England, 7:30 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback