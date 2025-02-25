FIH Pro League 2024-25 Points Table: Updated women's standings after India vs Netherlands

Netherlands (previously second) have climbed to the top of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 points table following a 4-2 victory over hosts India at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Odisha. They have 18 points from seven matches, including six wins and a loss. The Dutch side have a goal difference of 20, having scored 30 times and conceded 10.

Belgium have also moved one spot upwards, occupying the second position in the standings after a marginal 3-2 win against Australia. The European nation has 17 points from eight matches, including five wins, two draws, and a loss. They have a goal difference of eight, scoring 21 goals and conceding 13.

Argentina and Australia have retained the fifth and sixth positions in the points table with 11 and eight points, respectively. The South American country has two wins, three draws, and two losses from seven outings, while the latter nation has two wins, one draw, and three losses from six encounters.

Argentina have a goal difference of one, scoring 14 goals and conceding one less. Meanwhile, Australia have a goal difference of -1, having scored 15 goals and conceding one more.

India continue to stay in the seventh position in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 points table with seven matches, including two wins, a draw, and four losses. The hosts have a goal difference of -6, having scored 11 goals and conceded 17.

China and Spain are second and third, respectively, with 16 and 14 points. They have a goal difference of seven and -2. Meanwhile, Germany and England are the last two teams in the standings with six and five points, respectively.

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Fixtures (February 24)

Argentina 2-1 Australia

India 2-4 Netherlands

Belgium 3-2 Australia

FIH Pro League 2024-25: Results (February 25)

India vs Netherlands, 5:15 pm IST

